Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao greets supporters during a motorcade in Tarlac City on March 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- PROMDI presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao is batting for the postponement of barangay elections scheduled on December 5 this year.

This, he said, will allow for the re-allocation of the P8-billion budget for the barangay polls to fund the government’s pandemic response and economic recovery efforts.

Pacquiao made the proposal as he continued his presidential campaign in Central Luzon provinces.

In a press briefing in Tarlac, Pacquiao underscored the need to push back the barangay polls set to be conducted 7 months after Filipinos vote for their next national and local leaders on May 9.

“Unang-una, mag-eeleksyon tayo nitong May 9, magkano gagastusin ng gobyerno? Tapos mag-eeleksyon tayo uli ng December, siguro malaki talaga ang gagastusin natin,” he told members of the media.

The Commission on Elections has a P26.69 billion total budget for the May 9 general elections and the December 5 barangay polls this year.

Pacquiao stressed that the country is still reeling from the ill effects of the pandemic, pointing out that “we are still in the period of recovery” and will need more cash for COVID-19 response and recovery programs to be pursued by government.

“Nasa period pa tayo ng recovery. Hindi pa tayo nakaka-recover. Sayang naman iyong more or less P8 billion na gagastusin natin sa barangay elections,” the Mindanaoan senator stated.

He explained that the P8 billion budget will go a long way in distributing cash aid to Filipinos who suffered the most as a result of the pandemic.

“Mabuti pa siguro iyong P8 billion… malaking halaga iyan eh, ituun natin para sa ayuda, para makabangon muli ang ating mga kababayan na talagang nahirapan sa pandemic,” he said.

In proposing the re-scheduling of the barangay polls, Pacquiao, if elected president, is expected to ask the 19th Congress to pass a measure that would postpone the barangay polls to a later date.