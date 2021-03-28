Comelec suspends voter registration March 29-31 in NCR Plus

The Commission on Elections will suspend voter registration services in the NCR Plus between Monday and Wednesday, March 29 and 31, spokesperson James Jimenez said on Sunday, while the enhanced community quarantine is in effect.

ATTN: Due to the reimposition of ECQ, work in COMELEC offices in NCR+ including filing/reception of applications for #VoterReg2021 and other registration services shall be SUSPENDED from 29 to 31 March 2021. #WalangRehistro — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) March 28, 2021

COMELEC to use e-filing to minimize COVID impact on preparations for the 2022 elections.

The filing of petitions for registration of PL orgs & political parties, as well as the filing of manifestations of intent to participate, will continue despite the imposition of ECQ on NCR+. — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) March 28, 2021

The Comelec last week shortened registration hours due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

At the time, the commission encouraged the public to accomplish required forms online, and to set an appointment at the irehistro.comelec.gov.ph prior to visiting Comelec offices.

Voter registration for the 2022 polls will end on September 30, 2021.

The final guidelines for next year's presidential elections will be released in the last quarter of this year, the commission said.

Protocols that the body is considering include limiting polling precincts to 5 voters at a time and reducing candidates' poll watchers, said Comelec commissioner Sheriff Abas.

The commission last month temporarily closed its offices in Intramuros, Manila, from March 11 to 24 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Philippines on Sunday confirmed 9,475 new cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s total to 721,892.

It was the third straight day that the country logged more than 9,000 new cases.

RELATED VIDEO