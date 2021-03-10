Comelec to close Intramuros offices from March 11 to 24, citing COVID prevention

MANILA - The Commission on Elections on Wednesday said it will temporarily close its offices in Intramuros, Manila from March 11 to 24 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This developed following reports of recent transmission of COVID-19 among its employees.

Affected areas are the Comelec main office, and the offices of the Regional Election Director of the National Capital Region (NCR), Region IV-A, and Region IV-B.

"We wish to assure the public, however, that work remains unhampered. Preparations for the Palawan Plebiscite as well as the 2022 National and Local Elections are underway and will continue to be undertaken by the officials and employees responsible," Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said.

Affected offices may be reached during regular working hours through their official e-mail addresses and other official online communication channels.

