Comelec shortens voter registration hours due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced it will shorten voter registration hours due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

James Jimenez, Comelec Education and Information Department director, also announced that they will suspend satellite registration.

"From March 22, 2021 until April 4, 2021, all Office of the Election Officer nationwide will accept applications for voter registration from Mondays to Thursdays, 8am to 3pm. The issuance of voter's certification, however, will be until 5pm," the Comelec said in a statement.

Disinfection of registration areas are scheduled Fridays.

"The conduct of satellite registration in barangay halls, day care centers, covered courts and other satellite offices nationwide will be suspended under further notice," Comelec also said.

Comelec also encouraged the public to accomplish required forms online, and to set an appointment at the irehistro.comelec.gov.ph website prior to visiting COMELEC offices.

Voter registration for the 2022 polls will end on September 30, 2021.

