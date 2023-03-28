Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte says goodbye to successor President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr after the departure honors at the Malacanang Palace on June 30, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday greeted his predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, on his 78th birthday, and vowed to continue the projects he started when he was the country's leader.

In a video message, Marcos said he now understands why Duterte would curse in his speeches during his time as president.

"Ngayon naiintindihan ko na kung bakit kung minsan ay noong president ka napapamura ka. Now I know why," he jokingly said.

"Pero huwag niyong inaalala lahat ng magandang sinimulan ninyo, we will continue to work on it. We will continue to make sure that those projects that you started will be successful and I am glad that I am able to continue the good work that you started," he said.

Duterte, who did not endorse any presidential candidate in the May 2022 elections, had urged the Marcos administration to continue his programs.

In November 2021, Duterte called Marcos a "spoiled child" and "weak leader", shortly after the former senator took on the president's daughter Vice-President Sara Duterte.as his running mate.

Marcos had said this was just "plain politics."