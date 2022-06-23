President Rodrigo Duterte interacts with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and son, Ilocos Norte Representative-elect Sandro Marcos, during the inauguration of her daughter, Vice President-elect Sara Zimmerman Duterte, as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines at San Pedro Square, Poblacion District in Davao City on June 19, 2022. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/file

MANILA — Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he hopes that his successor will continue his projects that would make the Filipino public "happy".

Duterte said it is up to his allies in the Senate, two of whom were present during the event in Davao City, to urge the incoming Marcos Jr. administration to push for his programs. He was referring to Senator-elect JV Ejercito and his long-time aide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.

"So I hope that the program, nandito man si senator -- dalawa. Sana sila na ang mag-udyok sa administrasyon na hindi kalimutan yung mga proyektong naumpisahan na napakaganda," Duterte said during the turnover of residential units to select uniformed workers in Davao City.

"I hope that the next administration will also continue the things that make our people happy. Although not all, but yung makita sila that we are doing something with the money of the people," he added.

The 77-year-old Duterte, whose 6-year term ends on June 30, said he "tried his best to provide for all," but this was just not possible.

He noted how he also attempted to give houses to "all sectors in our community."

Duterte had vowed housing for typhoon victims, as well as for the members of the indigenous people (IP) community, and former rebels who surrendered to government.

President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. earlier said he will continue the Duterte administration's flagship infrastructure program "Build, Build, Build," as well as drug war.

The infrastructure program, which was hoped to spur economic growth by providing jobs and boosting spending, has completed 15 out of 112 projects in the pipeline as of January this year, according to the Senate Economic Planning Office.