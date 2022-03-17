Duterte distributes lands to former rebels in Leyte

Screengrab from PTV

PALO, LEYTE— President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday awarded land ownership to hundreds of agrarian reform beneficiaries, including former rebels, in Palo, Leyte.

During the inauguration of the new Leyte Provincial Capitol in the municipality, Duterte handed certificate of land ownership awards to 446 Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) beneficiaries.

Of the total, 278 were allegedly former communist members.

The beneficiaries were awarded 2,000 square meters of land each in a 91.6- hectare government-owned land Sitio Limite, Brgy. Baja Daku in San Isidro, Leyte.

A number of beneficiaries also received housing units inside the Peace and Prosperity Village in San Isidro, Leyte.

Meanwhile, the newly inaugurated Leyte Provincial Capitol seeks to replace the old provincial capitol in Tacloban which sustained structural damage from supertyphoon Yolanda and 2013 and a strong earthquake in 2019.

The five-storey structure was built costing P855.5 million, according to a government statement.

