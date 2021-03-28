Staycation in NCR Plus temporarily disallowed during ECQ implementation - DOT

MANILA - Staycation in the National Capital Region and its four surrounding provinces, or the so-called NCR Plus, is temporarily not allowed during the implementation of enhanced community quarantine from Monday until next Sunday, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said on Saturday.

In a statement, the DOT said "only accredited accommodation establishments (AEs) operating as quarantine facilities are allowed to operate" in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal while ECQ is imposed.

"The operation of staycation hotels is temporarily suspended during the said period," it added.

The agency thanked "staycation hotels for allowing their clients to rebook without penalties" as it acknowledged their support "for a healthy and safe tourism industry."

Staycation for those aged between 15 and 65 was allowed within the NCR Plus bubble when the areas were placed under general community quarantine with additional restrictions, set from March 22 until April 4, Tourism Secretary Bernadette-Romulo Puyat had said.

That declaration, however, was superseded by the government's decision on Saturday to impose ECQ in the same areas to curb the alarming rise in COVID-19 infections in the country.

"Let us exercise discretion and contribute dito sa ginagawa nating tulong-tulong at sama-samang pagbaba ng kaso," Ret. Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla, spokesperson of the National Task Force against COVID-19. told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Sunday.

(Let us exercise discretion and contribute in our efforts to lower virus cases.)

"Upang di mailagay sa alanganin ang inyong pamilya, kung pupuwede ay i-postpone na lang natin nang saglit."

(Postpone it for your family's safety.)

Meanwhile, for the accredited AEs, the DOT advised them to strictly enforce minimum health and safety guidelines, and quarantine protocols.

"Violators are warned of the penalties which include fines, suspension and cancellation of accreditation, depending on the gravity of offense," the agency said.

Padilla reiterated that travel outside the bubble for leisure purposes is prohibited.

The Philippines on Saturday logged another record number of new infections at 9,595, with active cases breaching the 118,000-mark.

The day's new COVID-19 cases, the second highest announced by the Department of Health (DOH) since the pandemic hit the country over a year ago, pushed the country's cumulative tally to 712,442.

It is also the 3rd straight day that the day's fresh cases exceeded 8,000, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

