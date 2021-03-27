PH posts over 9,000 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Filipino Catholics use fans to protect their face from the sun as they fall in line along Carriedo Street hoping to get inside the Quiapo Church on March 26, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Saturday logged another record number of new infections with 9,595 additional cases, with active infections breaching the 118,000-mark.

The day's new COVID-19 cases, the second highest announced by the Department of Health (DOH) since the pandemic hit the country over a year ago, pushed the country's cumulative tally to 712,442.

This is also the 3rd straight day that the day's fresh cases exceeded 8,000, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

Active infections reached 118,122, as some hospitals in the capital region and nearby areas declare high to critical risk utilization rate in their COVID-dedicated beds and intensive care units.

The ABS-CBN Data Analytics team said the remaining active infections continued to be a record-high for the 5th straight day.

COVID-related fatalities meanwhile increased to 13,159 after 10 more deaths were recorded.

The health department also logged 481 new recoveries, bringing the total number of individuals who recuperated from the disease to 581,161.

Analysts earlier in the day called for a two-week modified enhanced community quarantine to arrest the virus spread, most of which were recorded in Metro Manila, home to a tenth of the country's population.

Government officials previously shunned the idea of placing Metro Manila and nearby areas under MECQ, saying it could affect the economy with the suspension of public transportation and the temporary closure of some businesses. OCTA Research had also recommended placing the country under soft MECQ earlier on.

RELATED VIDEO: