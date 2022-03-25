Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. in Team Marcos's proclamation rally in Ilocos Norte on Friday. Screen capture from Bongbong's Facebook live stream

MANILA - Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. on Friday called on his family’s bailiwick, the ‘Solid North’, to deliver for him again in the upcoming May elections.

Marcos Jr. was in Ilocos Norte to grace Team Marcos’s proclamation rally, officially kicking off the campaign of his relatives and allies gunning for local positions.

His eldest son, Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos, is running for congressman of the province’s first district, facing incumbent Representative Ria Fariñas.

His nephew, Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, is running for reelection in the May 9 polls, while another Marcos kin, Vice Governor Cecile Araneta-Marcos, is also seeking to retain her post.

In his speech, Bongbong said he wants to prove the “true meaning of ‘Solid North’.”

“Alam naman natin, marami tayong katunggali… gagawin nila ‘yung lahat ng gagawin kaya’t kailangan ay buoin talaga natin at ipakita natin sa buong Pilipinas kung ano ang tunay na ibig sabihin ng ‘Solid North’ dito sa darating na halalan.”

(We all know we have our rivals out there who will do everything, that is why we need to prove to the Philippines the true meaning of ‘Solid North’ come elections.)

Si Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos ang nagpakilala sa kanyang anak na si Sandro Marcos sa proclamation rally sa Ilocos Norte @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/L9dRHggkc2 — Joyce Balancio (@joycebalancio) March 25, 2022

“Mukhang maganda at mainit ang pagtanggap ng mensahe natin, ng adhikain natin ng pagkakaisa,” he also said.

(It seems that our message of unity is welcomed heartily by many.)

Marcos Jr. also said he feels good about his chances of getting elected.

“I’m happy to report… sa aking palagay, ay may maganda tayong pag-asa dito sa darating na halalan sa Mayo.”

(I'm happy to report… I think we have good hopes here in the upcoming elections in May.)

Senator Panfilo Lacson and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, who are among Marcos' rivals for the presidency, earlier said that the ‘Solid North’ is now demystified, as they also received a warm welcome from the northerners in their campaign sorties.

In the February 18-23 Pulse Asia survey, Marcos kept his lead versus his competitors with a 60 percent rating.

The next on the list was Vice President Leni Robredo with 15 percent, Domagoso with 10 percent, Senator Manny Pacquiao with 8 percent, and Lacson with 2 percent.

Provinces in Northern Luzon have proven to deliver results for Bongbong Marcos. In 2016, he won in all provinces in regions I and II (except for Batanes) in the vice-presidential race versus Leni Robredo and the rest of his then-adversaries.

However, it was Robredo won the vice-presidential race, but she was then backed by the ruling Liberal Party.

--with a report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News