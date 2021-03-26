Solon files bill to rename bridge in Calbayog City after slain mayor

MANILA — Samar Rep. Edgar Sarmiento has filed a bill seeking to rename a bridge in Calbayog City after the mayor who was slain there in an incident involving police.

House Bill No. 9141, wants the Laboyao Bridge in Barangay Lonoy, Calbayog City to be renamed the Mayor Ronaldo P. Aquino Bridge.

According to Sarmiento, it would serve as a "reminder that we Calbayognons will not rest until justice has been attained."

Aquino was killed in what police claimed to be "an encounter" with law enforcers saying they did not know that they were shooting at the mayor's van.

But Sarmiento, Aquino's political ally, said what happened was an "ambush."

The incident left 6 people dead including Aquino, his close-in security detail and driver, as well as 2 police officers and a civilian.

The slain mayor was on his third and last term as local chief executive, and was planning to run as vice mayor in the 2022 elections, according to his son.

Police have formed a special investigation task group, while the National Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the incident.

The shooting happened a day after police raids in provinces in Calabarzon which left 9 activists dead, prompting some officials and groups to sound alarm over what they view as impunity in the country.

