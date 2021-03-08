Bloody Sunday: Gov't urged to probe 'tokhang-style' killings of 9 activists

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A lawmaker on Monday called on the government to investigate the simultaneous crackdowns of activists in Calabarzon that left 9 dead and several others arrested.

"There should be an investigation of what has happened. Similar to the drug campaign, there's been this unprecedented killing of previously supposed drug users or pushers. Now, the guns are leveled on the heads of activists and this was very evident to what happened last Sunday in the Southern Tagalog region," Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Ferdinand Gaite told ANC.

The lawmaker alleged the police and military took a page from “Oplan Tokhang” operations, the government’s knock-and-plead crackdown on drug suspects.

Photo from Karapatan Southern Tagalog

"They claim that they will now be using this same, very inhuman way of going after activists by simply claiming they are left-leaning or front organizations of the CPP-NPA-NDF," he said.

Gaite said this came after President Rodrigo Duterte's speech on Friday in Cagayan de Oro City where he ordered state forces to kill all communist rebels.

"These enabling statements of Duterte is pushing the military and police to go on a killing streak, a rampage, a massacre, if you can say that. We believed this is an affront to our basic human rights. Our right to life is rampantly violated," he said.

One of those killed on Sunday was identified as Manny Asuncion, a Bagong Alyansang Makabayan coordinator in Cavite.

"Manny Asuncion definitely is not an armed rebel. He is an activist. He has pursued this through peaceful means of addressing the concerns," Gaite said.

"Their accusations that he's nanlaban, I think this is the old script, the old playbook that [they are] using similar to Tokhang style na nanlaban. Definitely, all these accusations are untrue."

Authorities earlier said 6 were killed in Rizal province, 2 in Batangas and 1 in Cavite during simultaneous raids on Sunday. Police were unavailable for comment to ANC.