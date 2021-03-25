Philippines' remaining entirely COVID-19 hospital at 'critical' capacity

Health workers and frontliners go through a screening process as part of COVID-19 vaccination simulation at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City on February 09, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The country's remaining fully COVID-19 hospital is in "critical" capacity, its medical director said Thursday.

Some 350 virus patients are admitted at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Tala Hospital) in Caloocan, said Dr. Alfonso Famaran. The figure is 70 percent of the hospital's 500 bed capacity.

Hospitals are classified under moderate risk if 60 to 79 percent of its COVID-19 beds are occupied, and as high risk if 70 to 80 percent of COVID-19 beds are in use, according to the health department's website.

"Ito ang pinaka-end hospital ng COVID-19 positive patients so pag dinala dito, hindi namin tinatanggihan," Famaran told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(This is the end hospital for COVID-19 positive patients so when they come here we don't turn them away.)

"Ako ata ang pinakamataas sa buong Pilipinas na admission. 'Yung iba nasa hundreds lang...Ang aking limit hanggang 500. Medyo critical na po ito."

(We have the highest admission rate nationwide. Other hospitals only have hundreds. Our limit is 500. This is critical already.)

The Department of Health will send 150 health workers to the hospital to augment its workforce, he added.

Hospitals in Metro Manila are projected to reach full capacity by Holy Week if government fails to slow down COVID-19 transmission, independent research group OCTA earlier said.

The country could reach 10,000 daily new cases by the end of the month, half likely to be recorded in the capital region, if the current daily trend continues, according to OCTA. The number of fresh cases is forecast to decline in 4 weeks, it added.

The Philippines on Wednesday tallied 6,666 more COVID-19 infections with the number of active infections reaching an all-time high of 91,754, resulting in a total of 684,311 virus cases.