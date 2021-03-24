PH records 6,666 new COVID-19 cases as active infections reach all-time high at over 91k

Dogs keep a boy company amin the general community quarantine in Sct. Borromeo, Quezon City on March 23, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday logged 6,666 more COVID-19 infections, with the number of active infections reaching an all-time high of 91,754.

The day's tally, the sixth highest announced in a single-day, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, pushed the country's total number of infections to 684,311.

The day's cases is also the 5th highest number of fresh infections announced by the Department of Health (DOH) this year, the research team said.

The number of active cases reached 91,754, the highest since the pandemic hit the country over a year ago, surpassing Tuesday's 86,207, said the ABS-CBN IRG team. It accounts for 13.4 percent of the day's cumulative total infections.

This, as the recent surge in cases also continue to fill up hospital beds in the country.

COVID-related fatalities breached the 13,000 mark with 47 additional deaths. The country's death toll due to the virus stood at 13,039.

Recoveries increased to 579,518 with 1,072 more patients who got well from the disease.

The cases for the day does not include results from 7 laboratories.

Forty-three out of the 159 health facilities in the capital region already have a "critical" occupancy rate, based on the health agency's coronavirus tracker.

More than half a million COVID-19 doses have been given to Filipinos as of Tuesday, according to the health department. Another 400,000 doses of donated Sinovac coronavirus jabs from Beijing, meanwhile, also arrived in the country on Wednesday.

An expert from the UP COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team earlier in the day said the country is already experiencing a "second wave" of coronavirus cases, based on the country's epidemic curve and the record number of daily fresh infections.

Metro Manila, home to a tenth of the country's population, has been placed under general community quarantine, along with Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, from March 22 until April 4, with additional restrictions imposed to arrest the virus' spread.

There are currently over 124 million COVID-19 infections globally, with the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, and France leading the countries with the most number of cases, the running tally of US-based Johns Hopkins University showed.

More than 2.7 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 70.5 million already recovered.