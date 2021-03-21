OCTA projects full hospital capacity in Metro Manila by Holy Week due to COVID-19 surge

The Makati Medical Center displays a sign indicating the hospital is full at their emergency area on Monday, March 15, 2021. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Hospitals in Metro Manila are projected to reach full capacity by Holy Week if government fails to slow down COVID-19 transmission, OCTA Research said Saturday.

If the current reproduction number of around 1.9 continues, total bed and intensive care units for virus patients will reach full capacity by the "first week of April," the independent group of researchers said.

"These projections suggest that the current surge in the capital is at a critical juncture," they added.

Reducing the reproduction number to 1.5 will delay this event by 2 weeks to mid-April, the group said.

"Unless the national government and our LGUs take drastic and immediate action to significantly reduce the reproduction number of the surge in Metro Manila, we should expect our hospital facilities and medical frontliners to be overwhelmed within a period of several weeks, just around and after Easter," OCTA said in its latest report released early Sunday.

The region's hospitalization and mortality rates are estimated at 11 percent and 18 percent, respectively, based on the experience of Quezon City's residents, the group said.

It "assumed" a total bed capacity of 8,500 with 750 ICU beds, more than the current 8,300 bed capacity with 738 ICU beds to "provide a best case scenario."

The group also "assumed" patients who survive spend some 27 days in the hospital and patients who die spend 10 days in a medical facility.

The researchers also did not take into account the spread of COVID-19 variants.

"We wanted to present the best case scenario. We assumed that patients are hospitalized 7 days after onset of symptoms on average," it said.

More than half or about 54 percent of isolation beds and 64 percent of ICU beds in the region were occupied by virus patients as of last week, said the country's COVID-19 treatment czar, Health Undersecretary Leopold Vega.

Hospitals in nearby regions can be tapped if Metro Manila's healthcare utilization rate continues to increase, Vega added.

Metro Manila is home to around a tenth of the Philippine population, and accounts for a third of the country's economy.

The Philippines on Saturday logged a new record-high of single-day infections at 7,999, raising its total COVID-19 cases to 656,056.