PH logs 8,773 add'l COVID-19 cases, a new record-high; active infections swell to nearly 100K

A checkpoint screens passing vehicles coming from Santo Tomas, Batangas heading to Calamba, Laguna on Tuesday as curfew hours under the general community quarantine (GCQ) with additional restrictions in the "NCR Plus bubble" nears. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday logged 8,773 additional COVID-19 cases, a new record-high in just 3 days, as ICU beds in the capital region fills up to a critical level in scenes reminiscent of last year's peak.

The day's tally, which does not include data from 6 laboratories, raised the country's cumulative number of infections to 693,048.

Thursday's new COVID-19 cases surpassed the previous record of 8,019 announced by the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday.

Active cases continue to increase at 99,891, also another record-high since the coronavirus outbreak hit the country over a year ago. It also surpassed Wednesday's tally of 91,748, according to ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

The number of active cases reported in previous days has been adjusted for duplicates, the IRG noted.

The virus claimed 56 more lives, raising the death toll to 13,095.

A total of 574 patients have recuperated from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 580,062. This accounts for 83.7 percent of the total number of cases.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: