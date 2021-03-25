Metro Manila ICU occupancy breaches critical level due to COVID surge: OCTA

Filipino nurse Marciana Erispe tends to a mother inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, September 18, 2020. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA - Intensive Care Units (ICU) in Metro Manila have already exceeded the critical level of 70 percent as the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the capital region, the OCTA Research group said Thursday.

As of March 24, ICUs for COVID-19 patients are already 70 percent full, while hospital bed occupancy for COVID-19 patients has risen to 61 percent, the group said in a statement.

"The positivity rate in the [National Capital Region] was 18 percent over the past 7 days," it said.

While the reproduction number of the virus in Metro Manila decreased, OCTA Research said it is too early to tell "if this is the beginning of a hoped-for downward trend in the reproduction number, given that the NCR was placed under the GCQ bubble." This is in reference to the reimposition of the general community quarantine in the capital region.

Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City remains to have the most number of new COVID-19 cases with 342 patients, according to the study.

The Philippine Hospital Association earlier sought for reinforcement from the national government, saying medical facilities in Metro Manila have been overwhelmed by the surge of new COVID-19 cases.

As of March 24, the Philippines registered 6,666 new COVID-19 cases, the country's 6th highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic last year.

RELATED VIDEO