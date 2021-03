Who can leave or enter 'NCR Plus' on Holy Week?

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Department of Transportation on Wednesday identified groups that can travel to or out of Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces, which the government collectively calls NCR Plus, while stricter COVID-19 protocols are in place there during Holy Week.

The following APORs or authorized person outside of residence can leave or enter NCR Plus during Holy Week, said Transportation Undersecretary Artemio Tuazon.

Essential workers

Health and emergency frontline personnel

Government officials

Those traveling for humanitarian or health reasons

Travelers heading abroad

Those traveling for work or business

Repatriated migrant workers

People returning to their homes

Transport personnel will check if documents proving that one is an authorized traveler, Tuazon said in a televised public briefing.

The number of travelers heading to their provinces typically surge during Holy Week in the predominantly Catholic Philippines. However, unessential travel to and from NCR Plus is banned until April 14.

Other restrictions in the area include night curfews and a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Authorities also reduced the operating capacity of some businesses in the bubble, and temporarily shut down others.