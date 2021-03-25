'Delikado na': Phivolcs warns vs visiting Taal Volcano island

A man stands on a fish pen in Taal lake a year on January 12, 2021, after the Taal volcano eruption in Batangas province south of Manila, Philippines. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Do not go to Taal Volcano island.

This is the warning of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology after the agency recorded increased seismic activity and movement of magma on the island.

"Posibleng magkaroon ng steam-driven or phreatic eruption na delikado na sa tao kung sila ay nasa isla o malapit dito tulad ng shoreline sa tabi ng isla," Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(A steam-driven or phreatic eruption is possible. It's dangerous to people if they are on the island or on shorelines near the island.)

"Kung sakaling magkaroon ng steam-driven explosion, dahil walang tao (sa isla) mas ligtas sa kasalukuyan. Importante lang na walang lumabag."

(Should there be a steam-driven explosion, because there's no one on the island it's currently safe. It's important that no one violates protocol.)

Solidum said the volcano remains under alert level 2, the second-lowest in a 5-step system.

"Kailangan bantayan kung ang magma na umuusad ay lalabas ba talaga. At kung sakaling lalabas, titingnan natin kung ito ay magiging explosive o dahan-dahan magkakaroon ng lava," he said.

(We need to monitor if the magma will come out, and if yes, if it will become explosive or slowly become lava.)

"Dahil sa maliit na volume pa lang ang ating nakikita, di pa natin nakikita 'yun kasing tulad nung 2020 kasi mangyayari po ito na mas maging explosive kung may umusad na magma sa ilalim at magresupply."

(Because we can only see a small volume, it will not be like the 2020 explosion. It will become more explosive if the magma resupplies.)