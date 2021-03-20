Taal records 175 volcanic earthquakes in 24 hours, says Phivolcs

Patterns of erosion made from volcanic ash are seen on Taal volcano island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Taal Volcano tallied around 175 volcanic earthquakes over 24 hours, the state seismology bureau said Saturday.

In an advisory issued at 8 a.m., Phivolcs said the activity around the main crater “consisted of moderate emission of steam-laden plumes from fumarolic vents that rose 80 to 100 meters high.”

On top of the 125 volcanic earthquakes, it also recorded 131 volcanic tremors around the Batangas volcano, lasting between 1 and 15 minutes.

Phivolcs had said it recorded 252 volcanic earthquakes within 24 hours in Taal in a March 15 advisory.

With the earthquakes and tremors felt, Taal stands at Alert Level 2, which signifies increased unrest.

Under the said alert level, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ash fall, and expulsions and lethal accumulations of volcanic gas may occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano island.

Phivolcs in the bulletin recommended anew that entries into some areas such as the Taal Volcano Island, Taal's Permanent Danger Zone and the vicinities of the main crater and Daang Kastila fissure "must remain strictly prohibited."

Local government officials were also advised to "continuously assess and strengthen the preparedness" of barangays previously evacuated around taal lake in case of "renewed unrest."

Pilots were also advised to avoid flying near the volcano to avoid potential hazards from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash.

Phivolcs also said it was "closely monitoring" volcanic activity around Taal, with significant developments to be "immediately" communicated.

On February, authorities evacuated residents of the island where the Taal volcano is located.

Taal's eruption in January last year displaced some 350,000 people and brought ash fall around Batangas and surrounding areas, including Metro Manila.

RELATED VIDEO: