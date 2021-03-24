Phivolcs warns of Taal Volcano 'magmatic' eruption

FILE. Patterns of erosion made from volcanic ash are seen on Taal volcano island. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Taal volcano has recorded increased seismic activity, the state seismology bureau said Wednesday as it warned the public of the volcano's possible magmatic eruption.

In a bulletin released at 12:30 pm, it said that since February 13 they recorded a total of 2,015 volcanic tremors, 734 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and 18 hybrid earthquake events.

Phivolcs said that "harmonic tremor associated with magma migration" was the dominant type of earthquake since March 19.

"Most earthquake events occurred at shallow depths of (less than) 2 kilometers although some large earthquakes were generated in the deeper 2-6 kilometers region beneath the Taal Volcano Island (TVI) edifice," Phivolcs said.

"Overall seismic energy release has markedly increased since yesterday afternoon compared to previous seismic swarms," it added.

The state seismology bureau noted that sulfur dioxide gas emission in the previous week has been generally high with a peak of 1,184 tons per day this Sunday.

These parameters indicate that magmatic eruption may be possible, it said.

"Ground deformation of TVI and the Taal Caldera region in general has remained steady and at slight inflationary trends since February 2021," it said.

"The above parameters indicate that magma has been migrating across shallow depths beneath TVI, increasing the possibilities of magmatic eruption."

The alert level is still at the second mark or "increased unrest."

It recommended that entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake, must be strictly prohibited.

"Local government units are advised to continuously assess and strengthen the preparedness of previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake in case of renewed unrest," it said.

"Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft."

