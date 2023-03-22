Authorities arrested a Korean passenger carrying undeclared cash worth around P9.1 million. Photos courtesy of BOC-NAIA



MANILA — Authorities arrested a Korean traveler with undeclared foreign currency amounting to US$167,300 or P9.196 million at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said Wednesday.

The undeclared cash was found "concealed in a book" following a physical examination of the passenger's baggage, according to the Customs' statement.

The foreigner arrived at the NAIA Terminal 1 from Incheon International Airport via Asiana Airlines on March 17.

The Korean traveler is now under police custody and faces a possible criminal complaint.

The BOC said it would issue a warrant of seizure and detention for the unnamed foreigner for possible violation of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas regulations on Cross Border Transfer of Currencies and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

A person can bring foreign currencies into or out of the country up to a maximum amount of US$10,000 or its equivalent.



But if the amount exceeds US$10,000, it needs to be declared upon arrival at or before departure from a Philippine airport.