Immigration officials barred a Chinese man from leaving the Philippines after he was caught using a fake Philippine passport.

ABS-CBN News learned that the foreigner was leaving the country to fly to the Maldives on a private chartered jet.

According to airport sources, six vehicles entered the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and headed to the remote parking Bay 21 at Terminal 1, where the Philippine-registered jet was parked for departure proceedings.

Several persons in the convoy of vehicles then boarded the private jet.

As part of protocol, Bureau of Immigration officer Lourdes Mercado checked all travel documents and separately interviewed the passengers.

Mercado noticed the “rough” appearance of the passport of one Quezon City resident with a valid passport number issued on September 14, 2018 with 10 years validity and issued at DFA NCR east.

Mercado initially interviewed the passenger holding the passport in Tagalog, but he failed to answer.

Some tension arose when the passenger locked himself in one of the six vehicles.

Airport police responded at the scene and the passenger agreed to go with them at the Terminal 1 immigration office.

The Immigration anti-fraud section checked the passport in question and officers confirmed that the passport was fake.

Immigration also detected a counterfeit biographical data page.

The passenger was turned over to the legal department for proper disposition.

As of posting time, the foreigner did not reveal his true identity and how he obtained his fake passport.

The incident is common in commercial flights but, according to sources, this is the first time the Bureau of Immigration confiscated a counterfeit passport used by a passenger of a private chartered flight bound to the Maldives. – With a report by Raoul Esperas