NAIA authorities arrest a passenger arriving carrying prohibited drugs. Handout

MANILA — Authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport arrested a Norwegian passenger carrying some P56.7 million worth of shabu on Friday.

An X-ray agent alerted customs personnel and anti-narcotics agents on the baggage of the 59-year-old female passenger from Dubai.

The 8.34 kilos of drugs were discovered inside her luggage after a K9 sweep and physical examination.



In August this year, authorities also arrested a passenger from South Africa who attempted to bring in P144.3 million worth of shabu.

— Report from Raoul Esperas