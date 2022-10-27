Home  >  News

P56M worth of shabu intercepted at NAIA from Norwegian passenger

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2022 03:44 AM | Updated as of Oct 28 2022 04:35 PM

NAIA authorities acted on a tip from Dubai Intelligence that the passenger will be arriving carrying prohibited drugs. Handout
NAIA authorities arrest a passenger arriving carrying prohibited drugs. Handout

MANILA — Authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport arrested a Norwegian passenger carrying some P56.7 million worth of shabu on Friday. 

An X-ray agent alerted customs personnel and anti-narcotics agents on the baggage of the 59-year-old female passenger from Dubai. 

The 8.34 kilos of drugs were discovered inside her luggage after a K9 sweep and physical examination. 
 
In August this year, authorities also arrested a passenger from South Africa who attempted to bring in P144.3 million worth of shabu. 

— Report from Raoul Esperas 

 
