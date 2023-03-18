The Philippine Coast Guard deploys an oil spill boom and skimmer with manual scooping around the suspected area of the sunken MT Princess Empress approximately 7.1 nautical miles northeast of the shorelines of Balingawan Port, Lucta Port, and Buloc Bay in Oriental Mindoro on March 14, 2023. The ship was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank near the Verde Island Passage, one of the most biodiverse marine habitats in the planet, on Feb. 28 threatening economic and environmental damage to the area. Photo courtesy of Malayan Towage and Salvage Corporation/Philippine Coast Guard



MANILA — Fishers' group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) is seeking accountability from the owner of the vessel tagged in the massive oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.

RDC Reield Marine Services, the company that owns the sunken vessel MT Princess Empress carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil, should pay for the ecological damage caused by the oil spill, Pamalakaya asserted in a statement Saturday, urging the government to hold it "fully liable" for the spill.

The firm should provide compensation to affected communities, Pamalakaya added, which it said includes over 18,000 fishermen and their families.

Dozens of people have fallen ill in the province as oil washed up on the shores, while thousands of fishermen were told to refrain from venturing out to sea until they can fish safely.

An environmental group said "extensive" damage from the oil spill would be felt for decades.

RDC Reield Marine Services should also finance the clean-up and rehabilitation costs, the group said.

They also called for an investigation into the oil spill that could impact more than 2,500 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seaweed.

The Maritime Industry Authority earlier said it is considering grounding other ships of the owner of the sunken tanker behind the massive oil spill.