MANILA — The Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Committees on Natural Resources to immediately investigate the effects of the oil spill caused by a sunken tanker.

The MT Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it went down in rough seas off Oriental Mindoro on February 28. Dozens of people have fallen ill in the province as oil washed up on the shores, while thousands of fishermen were told to refrain from venturing out to sea until they can fish safely.

"Narito po yung Makabayan bloc, tayo po ay nag-file ng House Resolution No. 869... para mag-conduct ng investigation in aid of legislation sa effects ng oil spill caused by the MT Princess Empress on the environment and the Verde Island Passage livelihood of fisherfolks at local production of fish," Garbriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas said.

(The Makabayan bloc filed House Resolution No. 869 to conduct an investigation in aid of legislation.)

HR 869 also cited fisher group Pamalakaya's report that the oil spill might impact bullet tuna, skipjack tuna, and seaweed farms in Palawan and Antique.

"Moreover, they noted that nearly P79 million worth of seaweeds were affected in Antique, which sustains over 10,000 fisherfolks' livelihood.," the resolution read.

The oil spill has affected the health of around 120 individuals so far, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Wednesday.

An environmental group said "extensive" damage from the oil spill would be felt for decades.

