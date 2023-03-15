Oil spill booms still lacking to cleanup Mindoro oil spill: OCD

MANILA — The oil spill off the waters of Oriental Mindoro has affected the health of around 120 individuals so far, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Wednesday.

OCD information officer Diego Agustin Mariano said these people were given medical attention by the health department's regional offices or their localities' health units.

"Regarding dito sa oil spill... karamihan iyong mga nakaranas ng pagsusuka, pagkahilo or dahil nga po sa sama ng amoy, sama ng epekto nitong langis po dito," Mariano said during a public briefing.

At present he said, the residents need additional livelihood. More than 20,000 families have been helped by the social welfare and environment departments through their cash-for-work program.

Meanwhile, the official said government is still lacking oil spill booms to cleanup the oil spill.

His agency and the Philippine Coast Guard have initially installed oil spill booms in the area.

"Medyo hindi pa ito sapat kaya nagsasagawa pa tayo, nagbubuo pa tayo ng mga oil booms na gawa sa native materials tulad po ng mga dayami, ng mga coconut husks na ito po’y nakakatulong sa paggawa ng oil booms," Mariano said.

"[May] karagdagang oil booms na nilalatag po ng Coast Guard," he added.

The government has sought help from Japan and the United States as they struggle to contain the oil spill.

So far, Japan has answered the call for help by sending last week an 8-man team from Tokyo.

The oil spill has reached Caluya, Antique. The town of Taytay, Palawan also reported presence of oil. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) last week said it is open to receiving any assistance from China