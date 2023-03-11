Members of Bantag Dagat clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 2,2023. Russel Tan, Pola Oriental Mindoro Official Page



MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Saturday said it is open to receiving any assistance from China to contain the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro as its vessels continue to linger in local territory.

Several Chinese vessels have been spotted in the West Philippine Sea recently, but Coast Guard chief Admiral Artemio Manalo Abu said they have yet to receive any communication from Beijing about helping Manila address the oil spill.

"Kapag tayo ay nangangailangan, sino ba ang tumatanggi sa tulong or sa assistance na ibibigay sa atin?" Abu said in a media forum in Quezon City when asked about the matter.

"Wala pang nag-offer galing sa kanila," he added.

The question was raised in the context of lingering Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea. On Thursday, 17 Chinese maritime militia boats were also spotted by the PCG near Sabina Shoal.

Abu declined to comment further on the latest report by his agency, and said vetting by the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea is needed.

He explained this is part of their protocol even as their promise for transparency on West Philippine Sea incidents has not changed.

On Friday, Japanese experts arrived in the Philippines to help contain the oil spill. The group will also support the investigation on the extent of damage and guide oil removal activities.

The local government has offered cash for work program for the cleanup by residents there.

The oil spill was caused by the sinking last Feb. 28 of an oil tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil as it sailed into rough seas off Naujan in Oriental Mindoro.

Watch more News on iWantTFC



