House probe sought on sinking of oil tanker, oil spill in Mindoro

Cavite 4th District Rep. Elpidio Barzaga has filed House Resolution 829 seeking a House prove into the oil spill and the sinking of MT Princess Empress.

HR 829 said the oil spill has caused severe damage in Oriental Mindoro and it could possibly reach other coastal islands including Palawan, Antique and Romblon.

On February 28, 2022, MT Princess Empress capsized in the waters off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro and spilled 800,000 liters of industrialized fuel affecting 10 municipalities in Oriental Mindoro as well as possibly coastal areas in Palawan, Antique, and Romblon, the resolution said.

It added that the oil spill might affect 20,000 hectares of coral reef, 9,900 hectares of mangroves, 6,000 hectares of seagrass, and marine habitats.

HR 829 said Oceana, an international environment group, called on the state to protect the affected Verde Island Passage which is the center of the center of marine biodiversity in the world.

The Philippine Coast Guard earlier confirmed that the oil spill from the sunken oil tanker in Oriental Mindoro has reached Caluya, Antique.

It advised residents from four municipalities in Oriental Mindoro to avoid fishing activities due to possible oil hazards.

Marine experts have said that more than 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass may be affected by the oil spill. - report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

