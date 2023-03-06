Some tourism spots affected by Mindoro oil spill: DOT

Members of Bantag Dagat clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 2,2023. Oil spill stranding have been observed in five barangays of Pola-Tagumpay, Misong, Buhay na Tubig, Bacawan and Calima, days after MT PRINCESS EMPRESS sank in the vicinity waters off Balingawan Point, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on Februray 28, carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil. Russel Tan, Pola Oriental Mindoro Official Page.

MANILA — Some tourism spots have been affected by the recent oil spill in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Monday.

Based on the information gathered by the agency, the oil spill has affected several marine protected areas in Pola, Oriental Mindoro, such as the KingFisher Reserve, St. John the Baptist Marine Sanctuary, Song of the Sea Fish Sanctuary, Stella Mariz Fish Sanctuary, Bacawan Fish Sanctuary, St. Peter the Rock Fish Sanctuary, and the San Isidro Labrador Fish Sanctuary.

Beach resorts such as Bihiya Beach, 3 Cottage, Long Beach K. I, Aguada Beach Resort, Oloroso Beach Resort, Munting Buhangin Tagumpay Beach Resort, and Buhay na Tubig White Beach Resort in Oriental Mindoro were also affected, it added.

While the oil spill has reached Caluya in Antique, particularly along the shorelines of Sitio Sabang, Barangay Tinogbo, Liwagao Island, Barangay Sibolo, and Sitio Tambak in Barangay Semirara, DOT said none of the tourist attractions there have been affected.

The agency noted that Boracay island in Malay, Aklan is already preparing for the possibility of the effects of the oil spill reaching its area of jurisdiction.

"Anent this, the DOT notes with seriousness the oil spill incident and its grave impact on the tourism industry, including disruptions in the livelihood of the affected communities, tourism-dependent businesses, and recreational activities," Tourism chief Christina Garcia Frasco said

"Scuba diving, beach, and cruise tourism depend on the region’s coastal resources, and are also its major tourism products. If unmitigated, the oil spill can have adverse impacts on three of the world-class dive destinations in the Philippines, specifically the Verde Island passage and Apo Reef in Mindoro, and Coron’s World War II wrecks and Philippine dugong," she added.

Frasco warned that cruise tourism in the region could also be affected, with 34 cruise ships expected to call in Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, and Palawan for the year.

"The DOT, in coordination with its regional offices, commits to continuously coordinate with agencies such as the DENR, EMB, PCG, and concerned LGUs on any update concerning the oil spill, and in searching for urgent mitigating measures to address the harmful effects of the incident to marine life, world-class dive sites, and tourist attractions," she said.

The agency added that none of the tourist attractions in Naujan, Victoria, and Pinamalayan in Oriental Mindoro have been affected, so far, by the oil spill.

It is also in close coordination with officers of the Tubbataha Management Office who are monitoring the situation in Tubbataha Reef, which is in Cagayancillo, Palawan.

There are no reported effects yet of the oil spill in the area, based on the latest update from the Tubbataha Management Office.

The Philippine Coast Guard earlier confirmed that the oil spill from the sunken oil tanker in Oriental Mindoro has reached Caluya, Antique.

It advised residents from four municipalities in Oriental Mindoro to avoid fishing activities due to possible oil hazards.

Marine experts have said that more than 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass may be affected by the oil spill.

They are also recommending to warn coastal communities—especially those on the eastern and southern sides of Oriental Mindoro, including Caluya Island (Northwestern Antique), and potentially Cuyo Island of Palawan—to prepare for the possibility that the oil spill could reach their shores.

