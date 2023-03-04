The oil spill following the sinking of MT Princess Empress in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro last Tuesday has reached Caluya, Antique, the Philippine Coast Guard said on March 4, 2023. Courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA - The oil spill from the sunken oil tanker in Oriental Mindoro has reached Caluya, Antique, the Philippine Coast Guard said Saturday.

According to a report from the PCG District Western Visayas, the oil spill was monitored in the shorelines of the following areas in Caluya town:

Sitio Sabang, Brgy. Tinogboc (1km)

Liwagao Island, Brgy. Sibolo (2km)

Sitio Tambak, Brgy. Semirara (2km)

A clean-up in those areas is currently ongoing, the PCG said.

The MT Princess Empress sank with its cargo of 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil as it sailed into rough seas off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday.

The PCG said the vessel could be 300 meters under the sea, but expert divers could only reach 180 meters deep.

Marine experts have said over 24,000 hectares of coral reef area in the Mindoro provinces alone may be at risk from the oil spill.

The PCG advised residents from four municipalities in Oriental Mindoro to avoid fishing activities due to possible oil hazards.

In Liwagao Island, around 150 families or 600 residents have been affected by the oil spill, the agency said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said the government is prepared to provide aid to families and individuals affected by the oil spill.

"Special attention will be given to the affected fisherfolk who will be losing their source of livelihood because of the oil spill," he said.

