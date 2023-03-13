Home  >  News

Japan disaster equipment to help Mindoro oil spill cleanup

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 13 2023 11:10 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A crucial Philippine biodiversity area is at risk of contamination from an oil spill that is spreading from Oriental Mindoro province.

Visiting Japanese experts are helping authorities contain the spill. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 13, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Oriental Mindoro   oil spill   Oriental Mindoro oil spill  