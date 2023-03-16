Volunteers and residents help clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 2,2023. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Sen. Nancy Binay on Thursday pressed for a more "collective action" to address the massive oil spill in Mindoro as it threatened the livelihood of thousands of fishers and tourism workers.

"Time is of the essence here, at kailangan ng collective action from both government and non-government groups na agapan na huwag nang lumala pa ang sitwasyon lalo na't ilang libong pamilya at kabuhayan na ang apektado... Hindi lang ito localized na problema--SOS call na ito," the senator said.

(Collective action from both government and non-government groups is needed to prevent the situation from worsening, especially since livelihoods and thousands of families are affected. This is not just a localized problem. This is an SOS call.)

MT Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it went down in rough seas off Oriental Mindoro on February 28.

Dozens of people have fallen ill in the province as oil washed up on the shores, while thousands of fishermen were told to refrain from venturing out to sea until they can fish safely.

According to Binay, the government should "set into motion" the assistance facilities of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) such as the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

"Aside from the fisherfolks, we can tap displaced tourism workers, community-based organizations, and those livelihoods were affected to help in the cleanup and in setting up barriers to mitigate the environmental impact and public health risks," Binay suggested.

The senator emphasized the oil spill's impact on the tourism of Mindoro, which she dubbed as a "Boracay alternative."

"To think na ang Mindoro ang summer alternative sa Boracay, nakakalungkot din dahil maraming nag-cancel ng bookings ngayong Holy Week, at panibagong dagok na naman itong nangyari sa ating mga tourism workers na kababangon lang mula sa pandemic," she said.

(It's sad that many have canceled bookings for Holy Week, this is another blow to our tourism workers who are only starting to recover from the pandemic.)

The Senate on Tuesday conducted an investigation on the oil spill and found out that the tanker had no permit to operate in the first place.

The oil spill has affected the health of around 120 individuals so far, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Wednesday.

An environmental group said "extensive" damage from the oil spill would be felt for decades.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

