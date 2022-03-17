Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo tours the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, also known as the Grand Mosque, in Cotabato City on Wednesday, March 16. It is the first stop in her tour of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Robredo will hold a People's Rally in Cotabato City, visit the BARMM compound in Cotabato, and the Pink Mosque in Maguindanao. VP Leni Media handout

MANILA (UPDATE) - Bangsamoro chief minister Ahod Ebrahim on Wednesday expressed confidence that Vice President Leni Robredo could continue the peace process in the region if she is elected as the country's next leader in May.

“We look forward with the Vice President to be our next president in order to achieve the continuity we need for the implementation of the peace process,” the leader of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) said during a visit by Robredo.

The BARMM remains under a transition period, "which is one of the most crucial phase of any peace process," during which authorities must set up systems, processes, and laws, noted Ebrahim.

He said this was also a "golden opportunity to implement major reforms and programs for the betterment of the people."

"As such, for the Bangsamoro, it is very crucial to engage with like-minded leaders that have the political will to continue the implementation of the peace process," Ebrahim said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of VP Leni Media Bureau

Robredo met with Bangsamoro officials in Cotabato City on Wednesday, about a month after the visit of another presidential candidate, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

The Vice President said she was aware that various issues needed to be addressed and that she was committed to fully support the region.

“This is just to affirm our 100 percent commitment that you know, should we be given the chance to lead this country, I will be with you 100 percent making sure that all available government help will be at your disposal,” she said.

The political party of the BARMM leadership, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party, has not decided on who to endorse in the presidential race, said Mohagher Iqbal, the region's Minister for Basic, Higher and Technical Education.

“I am not seeing a situation wherein we come out with an official pronouncement kung sino ang susuportahan namin, at least for the moment 'yun ang nagiging decision ng leadership,” he said.

(I am not seeing a situation wherein we come out with an official pronouncement on who we'll support, at least for the moment that's the decision of the leadership.)

The Bangsamoro is home to some 2.5 million voters, according to data from the Commission on Elections.

Robredo on Wednesday scored the endorsement of Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman, who was the last governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao before it was replaced by the Bangsamoro.

"Ang pakikisama ni Leni Robredo, hindi lang salita, hindi lang photo op, hindi lang papeles o proyekto, kundi harapang pakikitungo," Hataman said in a statement.

(Leni Robredo's comradeship with us is not just about words, photo opportunities, documents, or projects. )

"Alam niya ang ating kuwento dahil pag may gulo, sakuna, o anumang isyu, agad-agad siyang pumupunta, tumatapak sa ground zero, nagpapabalik-balik-- hindi para manligaw ng boto, pero para direktang mag-abot ng tulong at makinig sa ating kuwento," continued the Deputy House Speaker.

(She knows our story because whenever there is conflict, disaster or any issue, she immediately comes, steps on ground zero, keeps returning--not to court votes, but to extend help directly and listen to our stories.)

