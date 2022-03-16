Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo tours the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, also known as the Grand Mosque, in Cotabato City on Wednesday, March 16. It is the first stop in her tour of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao. VP Leni media handout

BASILAN - Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman urged his fellow Moros to back Vice President Leni Robredo's bid for Malacañang as she brought her election campaign to the Bangsamoro region on Wednesday.

Hataman, who was the last governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao before it was replaced by the Bangsamoro, said Robredo understood the region's history and struggles.

"Ang pakikisama ni Leni Robredo, hindi lang salita, hindi lang photo op, hindi lang papeles o proyekto, kundi harapang pakikitungo," Hataman said in a statement.

(Leni Robredo's comradeship with us is not just about words, not photo opportunities, documents, or projects. )

"Alam niya ang ating kuwento dahil pag may gulo, sakuna, o anumang isyu, agad-agad siyang pumupunta, tumatapak sa ground zero, nagpapabalik-balik-- hindi para manligaw ng boto, pero para direktang mag-abot ng tulong at makinig sa ating kuwento," continued the Deputy House Speaker.

(She knows our story because whenever there is conflict, disaster or any issue, she immediately comes, steps on ground zero, keeps returning--not to court votes, but to extend help directly and listen to our stories.)

He said Robredo was the region's "best chance" for peace and progress.

"Kilala ko siya. Alam ko ang puso niya. Tiyak kong ipaglalaban niya ang pangarap ng Bangsamoro," Mujiv said of the presidential contender.

(I know her. I know her heart. I am sure that she will fight for the dreams of the Bangsamoro.)

"Tinatawag ko rin ang bawat Pilipino, lalo na ang mga taga-Basilan at ang buong Bangsamoro, na samahan ako sa pagsuportang ito," he added.

(I am calling on all Filipinos, especially those from Basilan and the whole Bangsamoro, join me in this support.)

Robredo has to surmount her rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s big survey lead. He had the backing of 60 percent of likely voters in the February survey of Pulse Asia, while Robredo had the support of 15 percent of respondents.

In the 2016 vice presidential race, Robredo received at least 73,000 votes from Basilan, compared to Marcos' 28,000 votes.

Marcos had claimed the 2016 election was rigged and asked for a recount of votes in several clustered precincts, including those in Basilan. The Supreme Court last year junked his poll protest and cemented Robredo's victory.

Hataman warned some Moros were displaced, tortured or killed during the dictatorship of Marcos' father and namesake.

"Tutol ako sa pagbabalik sa kapangyarihan ng angkan na nagpasimuno at nakinabang sa pang-aaping ito," he added.

(I am against the return of the family who instigated and gained from this oppression.)

Marcos has dodged queries on martial law.

"What questions are going to be asked that have not been asked?" he earlier said.

RELATED VIDEO: