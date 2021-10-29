President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during a meeting with Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) officials and area commanders of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police at Camp BGen. Gonzalo H. Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on May 11, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File



MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a measure postponing the 2022 Bangsamoro elections, its regional government said on Friday.

The first elections for the Bangasamoro parliament will be held in 2025 along with the national elections, the Bangsamoro government said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed this in a text message.

The Bangsamoro Transition Authority had lobbied to postpone the elections, citing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but other groups in the region opposed the move.

The establishment of the Bangsamoro region and its government fulfills major provisions of the 2014 peace accord of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the national government, fostering hopes for an end to the cycle of violence in southern Philippines.

The BARMM is considered to adequately address the historical and socio-political roots of the nearly decades-long Muslim insurgency in the country.

