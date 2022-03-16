President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with key government officials prior to his "Talk to the People" at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 15, 2022. Roemari Limosnero, Presidential Photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected calls to suspend online sabong operations, citing the need for billions of revenue to the government amid the economic problems brought by the pandemic and rising oil prices.

During his taped address to the nation aired on Wednesday morning, Duterte said e-sabong was something he became "interested" in when government was forced to look for other sources of revenue.

E-gambling operations should instead be regulated, something that Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said falls generally on Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

"I hate gambling. Noon, wala pa tayong masyadong problema sa pera, di talaga ako pumayag. Then came a time when events happen and again konektado ito sa oil because the pandemic and everything, kailangan ko mag-look ng sources," Duterte said.

(Before, when we did not have any problems with money, I did not allow gambling. But then events happened and this is all connected with the pandemic and the rise of oil; I had to look for sources.)

"Ang interest lang talaga ng gobyerno nito is yung pera. That is all there is to it, actually," he added.

(The government's interest here is the money.)

"Ang yayaman nito, nakikinabang ang gobyerno, pero ang yayaman nito yung mga operators that is why there is need for a regulator on this particular game."

(The government can earn from this but the only people who will really benefit are the operators, which is why we need a regulator.)

Guevarra agreed with Duterte, noting that the negative developments on e-sabong must be weighed in with the economic impact in the long-run should it be suspended.

"We have to weigh all of this vis-a-vis the... income or revenue being generated as well for the government, which is being used by the government to address our problems with the pandemic," Guevarra said.

Malacañang last week ordered the national police and PAGCOR to hold separate probes on the matter,

HOW MUCH DOES GOV'T EARN FROM E-SABONG OPS?

PAGCOR Chairman Andrea Domingo said through e-sabong, they were able to record an income of nearly P3.7 billion from April to December 2021 alone.

From January to March 15 this year, PAGCOR so far collected almost P1.4 billion, Domingo added.

"Sa aming projection, aabot sa P7.2 billion hanggang P8 billion ang magiging koleksyon sa e-sabong ngayong taon na 'to," she said.

Suspending online sabong operations can lead to the rise of illegal gambling, she warned.

Duterte, who echoed the PAGCOR chief, said he is just being careful as government could use the platform for additional income.

"Ang ano ko lang habol ay figures nga na naibigay na sa akin kaya maintindihan ng Congress, marinig niyo kung ilan yung kinikita, kaya ako dahan-dahan na hindi muna ako nag-react kaagad," he said.

(The only thing I am interested in is the figures. I hope the Congress understands. This is why I did not react immediately.)

"Mamimili ako ngayon, mawawala yung income mo by the billions, allowing it... sayang eh, wala tayong pera. We are short of money," he added.

(I have to choose whether to lose income by the billions. It is a waste, we do not have money.)

He has also yet to make up his mind whether to limit e-sabong operations to daytime.

"Sasabihin i-suspend... because of the income that government derives from allowing this kind of game to go online... kung i-limit ko sa araw, sayang naman ang perang makukuha sa gabi, it will mean a reduction of income."

(They say it should be suspended... but if I limit this to daytime, then there would be revenue losses at night.)

A Senate body had earlier passed a resolution urging PAGCOR to suspend the licenses of several operators in relation to the missing cockfighters.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa earlier said a total of 34 sabungeros have gone missing as online cockfights grew in popularity.

Some e-sabong operators had said that they have yet to install CCTV cameras at the time of some disappearances, as their establishments were newly-built.

A mom has also regrettably sold her baby while a young man lost nearly all of his family's life savings, all because they couldn't get out of their "e-sabong" obsession.

This is not surprising, as gambling, particularly e-sabong, is one of the most difficult addictions to manage, warned psychologist Dr. Randy Dellosa.

"Sabong is very culturally condoned and tolerated in the Philippines. [It] can be addictive is because of the culture and festivity. You're not only going there to bet. There's a whole culture and environment you are addicted to. Your friends are there; you're addicted to the noise," Dellosa said.