MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to suspend licenses or permits of online sabong despite a resolution passed by a Senate panel, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a televised briefing, Cabinet Secretary and acting Malacañang Spokesperson Karlos Nograles said this should undergo procedure, such as the screening of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

This also comes a day after Senate President Vicente Sotto III was quoted in reports that the Chief Executive was in favor of suspending e-sabong permits.

"First of all procedurally, kailangan pa po natin, kailangan ng Senate resolution to be sent to PAGCOR, then PAGCOR to advise the Office of the President with regard to that," said Nograles.

"As of the moment, wala pa po tayong any indication na mayroon pong Senate resolution to that effect given to PAGCOR or even to the Office of the President so wala pa po," he added.

The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs held hearings to look into the cases of 31 people who allegedly went missing in relation to online cockfighting.

Sotto said the licenses of the aforementioned firms should be suspended "until we find an acceptable conclusion to what is happening."

The national police said one of the potential motives behind the disappearances was the possible fixing of matches, where cockfighters would make their animals lose on purpose while placing bets on their opponents.

Video from PTV