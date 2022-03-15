Home  >  News

Gov't extends Alert Level 1 in NCR; more areas ease restrictions

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2022 06:14 PM

People spend leisure time ABS-CBN News/file
People spend leisure time at Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal on March 13, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The National Capital Region will remain under Alert Level 1, while 47 areas have also shifted to the lowest COVID-19 alert level until the end of March, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Acting Palace spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the COVID-19 task force approved placing the 48 areas under Alert Level 1 from March 16 until March 31.

"The areas not in the... list shall be under Alert Level 2 beginning March 16, 2022 until March 31," said Andanar.

The following are placed under the lowest of the 5-tier lockdown level:

LUZON 

  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • Baguio City
  • Kalinga
  • Dagupan City
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Batanes
  • Cagayan
  • City of Santiago
  • Isabela 
  • Quirino
  • Angeles City
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Olongapo City
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales
  • Batangas
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Lucena City
  • Marinduque
  • Puerto Princesa City
  • Romblon
  • Naga City
  • Catanduanes

VISAYAS 

  • Aklan
  • Bacolod City
  • Capiz
  • Guimaras
  • Iloilo City
  • Cebu City
  • Siquijor
  • Biliran
  • Ormoc City
  • Tacloban City

MINDANAO

  • Zamboanga City
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Camiguin
  • Davao City
  • Butuan City

Forty areas earlier downgraded to the said alert level, also considered as the country's shift to a "new normal."

Based on government guidelines under Alert Level 1, most health restrictions have been removed. The quarantine level allows 100% capacity in government offices and public transport.

Individuals aged 18 above are still required to present vaccination proof when attending mass gatherings or entering indoor establishments.

From March 7 to 13, the country tallied 4,131 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 590 per day, which is 35 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week.

A total of 1,006 patients, meanwhile, are severely or critically ill in hospitals.

