People spend leisure time at Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal on March 13, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The National Capital Region will remain under Alert Level 1, while 47 areas have also shifted to the lowest COVID-19 alert level until the end of March, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Acting Palace spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the COVID-19 task force approved placing the 48 areas under Alert Level 1 from March 16 until March 31.

"The areas not in the... list shall be under Alert Level 2 beginning March 16, 2022 until March 31," said Andanar.

The following are placed under the lowest of the 5-tier lockdown level:

LUZON

Abra

Apayao

Baguio City

Kalinga

Dagupan City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Batanes

Cagayan

City of Santiago

Isabela

Quirino

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Lucena City

Marinduque

Puerto Princesa City

Romblon

Naga City

Catanduanes

VISAYAS

Aklan

Bacolod City

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo City

Cebu City

Siquijor

Biliran

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

MINDANAO

Zamboanga City

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

Davao City

Butuan City

Forty areas earlier downgraded to the said alert level, also considered as the country's shift to a "new normal."

Based on government guidelines under Alert Level 1, most health restrictions have been removed. The quarantine level allows 100% capacity in government offices and public transport.

Individuals aged 18 above are still required to present vaccination proof when attending mass gatherings or entering indoor establishments.

From March 7 to 13, the country tallied 4,131 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 590 per day, which is 35 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week.

A total of 1,006 patients, meanwhile, are severely or critically ill in hospitals.