MANILA - The National Capital Region will remain under Alert Level 1, while 47 areas have also shifted to the lowest COVID-19 alert level until the end of March, Malacañang said on Tuesday.
Acting Palace spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the COVID-19 task force approved placing the 48 areas under Alert Level 1 from March 16 until March 31.
"The areas not in the... list shall be under Alert Level 2 beginning March 16, 2022 until March 31," said Andanar.
The following are placed under the lowest of the 5-tier lockdown level:
LUZON
- Abra
- Apayao
- Baguio City
- Kalinga
- Dagupan City
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- City of Santiago
- Isabela
- Quirino
- Angeles City
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Olongapo City
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Lucena City
- Marinduque
- Puerto Princesa City
- Romblon
- Naga City
- Catanduanes
VISAYAS
- Aklan
- Bacolod City
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo City
- Cebu City
- Siquijor
- Biliran
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
MINDANAO
- Zamboanga City
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Camiguin
- Davao City
- Butuan City
Forty areas earlier downgraded to the said alert level, also considered as the country's shift to a "new normal."
Based on government guidelines under Alert Level 1, most health restrictions have been removed. The quarantine level allows 100% capacity in government offices and public transport.
Individuals aged 18 above are still required to present vaccination proof when attending mass gatherings or entering indoor establishments.
From March 7 to 13, the country tallied 4,131 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 590 per day, which is 35 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week.
A total of 1,006 patients, meanwhile, are severely or critically ill in hospitals.