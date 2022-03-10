IATF de-escalates Iloilo City to COVID-19 Alert Level 1

MANILA - The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has de-escalated Iloilo City's COVID-19 Alert Status to Level 1.

In a statement released Thursday, acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said the declaration would take effect immediately until March 15, 2022.

"The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday, March 10, 2022, approved the de-escalation of Iloilo City to Alert Level 1 after meeting the prescribed criteria for de-escalation to Alert Level 1 of the Sub-Technical Working Group on Data Analytics," Andanar said.

According to the Department of Health, Iloilo City has had 32,624 COVID-19 cases, with at least 445 active infections and 665 fatalities.

As COVID-19 cases across the country fall following a surge caused by the omicron variant, Metro Manila and 38 other areas have shifted to Alert Level 1.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said earlier on Thursday that government advisers and experts were already looking into de-escalating the country to pandemic Alert Level 0.

He noted the country has tallied less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases daily for the last 6 days, and authorities hope this figure will go down to around 500.