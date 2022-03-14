People exit the Quiapo Church in Manila after hearing the Friday Mass on March 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines' health department said Monday that 1,006 or 14.3 percent of COVID-19 patients confined in hospitals as of the previous day were in severe and critical condition.

The agency also said in its latest COVID-19 bulletin that 704 out of 3,598 intensive care unit (ICU) beds nationwide (or 19.6 percent) were occupied.

From March 7 to 13, the country tallied 4,131 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 590 per day, which is 35 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week.

Of the additional infections during the week, 3 or 0.07 percent were severe and critical.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 591 new COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

115 occurred in March 2022

164 in February 2022

95 in January 2022

8 in December 2021

6 in November 2021

15 in October 2021

40 in September 2021

23 in August 2021

19 in July 2021

16 in June 2021

3 in May 2021

10 in April 2021

6 in March 2021

1 in February 2021

2 in January 2021

15 in December 2020

7 in November 2020

9 in October 2020

11 in September 2020

16 in August 2020

6 in July 2020

1 in June 2020

2 in May 2020

1 in March 2020

Some 64 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 11.1 million have received their booster shots.

The government should hold off further lowering the pandemic alert level to zero until after the May elections and until it vaccinates 90 percent of the population following the threat of a new coronavirus variant, according to Dr. Rontgene Solante, a member of the country's vaccine expert panel.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque earlier said experts and government advisers were looking into a possible Alert Level 0 and whether the mandatory use of face masks would be retained, given the decline in infections.

The Philippines has recorded more than 3.67 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Sunday, of which 46,537 were active, the DOH COVID-19 tracker showed.

