SORSOGON CITY—Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday said he is hoping to get more campaign resources, but denied his war chest is nearing empty a month after the official campaign period for the 2022 national elections began.

"I hope God will provide good health and hopefully resources," Domagoso told reporters on the sidelines of a town hall meeting here.

"Malalim man ang balon, natutuyo din ’yun," he said.

(Even if the well is deep, it also dries up.)

When prodded if his campaign funds are dwindling, the Manila mayor laughed and said: "May pumapatak pa (Funds are still trickling in)."

While Domagoso did not disclose how much he has collected and spent for his presidential bid so far, he said his party does not have to spend much since they have a "modest campaign."

"Hindi namin kailangan ng malalaking artista . Artistahin na si John, si Samira artistahin din," he said in jest referring to senatorial candidates John Catriciones and Samira Gutoc, who were standing behind him during the interview.

(We don't need big stars. John and Samira look like actors.)

"Kidding aside, I'm really happy. We're enjoying it, but don't get us wrong, ang hirap (it's hard) but we are not complaining," he said.

In a Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) study published on November 2021, Domagoso was named as the top spender among presidential aspirants.

According to the report, Domagoso started spending on TV ads in September 2021, running 227 spots worth P305.9 million based on rate cards.

Moreno previously published print ads worth P17,820 in March, it said.

In December 2021, Domagoso denied the PCIJ report.

"As far as I am concerned, no," he said.

Domagoso had also denied that he received some $15 million from tech billionaire Bill Gates, but acknowledged to keeping about P50 million in excess campaign funds during his failed senatorial bid in 2016, saying he paid taxes for the fund as instructed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer has repeatedly mentioned in his speeches that he "needs all the help he can get" as he portrays himself as an underdog in a race where he is pitted against political elites.

