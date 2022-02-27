MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Sunday denied allegations that he received some $15 million from tech billionaire Bill Gates, calling the insinuation as "untrue."

Domagoso made the statement after presidential candidate Jose Montemayor asked if the Manila Mayor would return the million-dollar donation after the elections.

"There is no such thing as $15 million. It is prohibited by law," Domagoso said during the CNN Philippines presidential debates.

"It is not true. I don't know where you got it," he said.

When presidential contenders were asked if they were in favor of returning excess campaign donations after the elections, Domagoso was the lone candidate who answered in the negative, acknowledging that he kept some P50 million in excess campaign funds after his failed senatorial bid in 2016.

"Wala akong moral ascendancy to answer no. I have to remain true to what I have done in the past," he said.

The Manila Mayor pulled out a receipt from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to prove that he paid taxes for the P50 million he kept.

"I want to be true to the people... Tinupad ko ang aking tungkulin bilang mamamayan," he said.

Domagoso said he could not say if he would continue to keep excess campaign funds int he future, but underscored the need for Congress to pass new laws to direct candidates on how to handle campaign kitties post elections.

