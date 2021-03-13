Sinas skipped health screening in Or. Mindoro on same day of COVID-19 announcement

PNP Chief Debold Sinas. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA— Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas did not undergo health screening when he visited the province of Oriental Mindoro on Thursday, the same day he announced he was positive of COVID-19, its provincial government has revealed.

In a statement on Friday, the province of Oriental Mindoro said Sinas was not able to undergo necessary health protocols because he arrived through a helicopter and did not pass through the pier of Calapan where screening is being conducted for visitors.

They described the incident as "saddening."

"Si Gen. Debold Sinas ay hindi dumaan sa pier ng Calapan at hindi siya kabilang sa mga na-profile na kawani ng PGOM (Provincial Government of Oriental Mindoro). Siya ay dumating sa lalawigan lulan ng helicopter," the statement read.

(Gen. Sinas did not pass through the pier of Calapan, and he was not among those screened and profiled by the members of PGOM. He arrived through a helicopter.)

"Ikinalulungkot ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ang pangyayaring ito."

(The provincial government is saddened by this incident.)

Philippine National Police Spokesperson Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana announced on Thursday that Sinas tested positive for the novel coronavirus when he was in Mindoro based on his swab test, prompting him to immediately return to Metro Manila.

He said the police chief is asymptomatic and has volunteered to be confined at the Kiangan treatment facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

This is not the first time Sinas was linked to violating health protocols against COVID-19.

He was charged last year in relation to the mañanita or pre-dawn birthday serenade for him at the height of a strict lockdown in May, which allegedly violated the 10-people limit on gatherings.

Sinas was chief of the National Capital Region Police Office at the time, and the entire Luzon was under a strict lockdown.

President Rodrigo Duterte still backed the police official despite this, vouched for his loyalty in service and later promoted him to head the PNP.