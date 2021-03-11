PNP chief Sinas tests positive for COVID-19 - spokesman

MANILA - The country's police chief Gen. Debold Sinas has tested positive for COVID-19, the spokesperson of the Philippine National Police said Thursday.

Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said Sinas was in Mindoro when he learned the result of his swab test, prompting his immediate return to Metro Manila.

Kinumpirma ni PNP PIO Chief BGen Ildebrandi Usana na nagpositibo sa covid19 si PNP Chief Debold Sinas — doland castro (@dolandcastro) March 11, 2021

He is asymptomatic and has volunteered to be confined at the Kiangan Treatment Facilities in Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters, in Quezon City.

Usana said PNP Deputy Chief for Administration P/Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has been appointed as officer-in-charge of the organization while he goes on quarantine.



Sinas was charged last year in relation to the mañanita or pre-dawn birthday serenade for him in May held in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, which violated mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the controversy, President Rodrigo Duterte refused to sack the police official and even picked him as PNP chief in November last year.

More details to follow

- with reports from Doland Castro and Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES