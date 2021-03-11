PH logs 3,749 new COVID-19 cases, highest since September

Active cases also highest since October

Residents prepare after the city government ordered a 4-day lockdown, starting March 11, in Barangay 351, Sta, Cruz, Manila on March 10, 2021 to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the community. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines on Thursday recorded 3,749 new coronavirus infections, the highest in a day since September last year, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 607,048.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the additional cases is the highest since September 19, 2020, when newly reported infections totaled 3,962.

Four laboratories failed to submit their results on time.

The number of additional daily cases in recent weeks has been higher than those reported in January and February. The increase has been attributed mainly to the spread of COVID-19 in the National Capital Region.

The DOH also announced 63 new COVID-related deaths, or a total of 12,608 fatalities, which accounts for 2.08% percent of the cumulative total cases.

The additional deaths are the highest announced in a single day in the last two weeks.

There are also 406 new recovered patients, or a total of 546,671 recoveries.

This brings the number of active cases to 47,769, which is also the highest since October 24 last year, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team. On that day, the DOH COVID-19 bulletin showed that active cases stood at 47,773.

Of those currently battling the disease, 91.6% have mild symptoms, 4.4% are asymptomatic, 1.6% are in critical condition, 1.6% have severe symptoms, and 0.77% have moderate symptoms.

Nine cases, 4 tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally for being duplicate entries.

The World Health Organization said this is not considered a second wave but a spike in the ongoing wave that started last year.

The OCTA Group said daily tally of cases can reach 6,000 by the end of March if the trend continues. The group suggested that the spike in cases may be due to the more transmissible variants detected in Metro Manila and other areas.

Dr. John Wong, a member of the Inter-Agency Task Force’s technical working group on data analytics, also said on Wednesday that if variants are allowed to spread in the country, cases may increase nine-fold.

However, both the WHO and the DOH previously said that majority of the new cases are not from transmissible variants and are mostly due to non-compliance with health protocols.

The Philippines is currently rolling out its COVID-19 vaccines to health workers. As of Sunday, more than 35,000 health workers have been vaccinated.

