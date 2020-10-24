2,057 more COVID-19 cases push PH nationwide caseload to 367,819

People wait near the entrance of the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila on October 23, 2020. The hospital stopped admitting new patients as several doctors tested positive for COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— After 4 straight days that daily additional cases were less than 2,000, the Philippines on Saturday recorded 2,057 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the country’s total infections to 367,819, data from the health department showed.

The disease-causing virus, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, claimed 19 more lives in the Philippines, raising the death toll to 6,934, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Total recoveries rose to 313,112, up by 442 from the previous day.

The country has 47,773 active infections, of which 83.7 percent of patients are exhibiting mild symptoms, official DOH figures showed.

Twelve testing laboratories out of 136 failed to submit their data on time, it said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

:

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, estimates that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines would reach 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of October.

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s (JHU) coronavirus dashboard, more than 42.2 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus globally since the start of the pandemic. Of those, more than 1.1 million have died, and more than 28.5 million have recovered.

More details to follow.