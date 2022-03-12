MANILA - An ABS-CBN live fundraising show raised almost P1.4 million

in one night, which was part of a 100-day campaign to help typhoon Odette victims.

On Wednesday, March 9, ABS-CBN's longest-running drama anthology program 'Maalaala Mo Kaya' or 'MMK' and primetime drama 'Viral Scandal' collaborated for the 10th and final episode of 'Kapamilya Family Date Nights,' part of a series of fundraising shows mounted by the Kapamilya network to raise funds to help Filipinos heavily affected by typhoon Odette that struck December 2021.

Hosted by Dimples Romana, Darla Sauler, Karina Bautista and Aljohn Mendoza, several Kapamilya artists graced the live show including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Star for all Seasons Vilma Santos, and MMK host Charo Santos-Concio.

The fundraising show generated almost P1.4 million from pledges and donations from donors and Facebook stars, YouTube stickers, and Kumu Virtual gifts during its two-hour run.

The program is part of the 'Isang Daan Sa Pagtutulungan' campaign – ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN Foundation’s 100-day campaign, which started on January 22, 2022, featuring several fundraising shows with Kapamilya stars and artists.

Previous live streams include 'By Request,' 'Truth or Dare with Kapamilya leading men,' and 'Kilig Match with ABS-CBN love teams.'

'Kapamilya Family Date Nights' ran from February 28 to March 9 led by the ABS-CBN Entertainment programs 'Viral Scandal,' the KathNiel starrer '2 Good 2 Be True,' 'Darna' and 'MMK.'

Succeeding shows under the 'Isang Daan Sa Pagtutulungan' campaign include 'It's Showtime! It's Sharetime!' which started last March 10 until March 19, 'By Request Season 3,' 'Metro Fire Sale' and E-sports charity event.

As of Wednesday, March 9, ABS-CBN Foundation raised a total of P98.47 million cash donations and P16.4 million in-kind donations. So far, 207,029 affected families have received food packs and 584 families got home repair kits.

Proceeds of donations raised on succeeding fundraising shows will be allotted for more home repair kits for Odette-affected families. Based on ABS-CBN Foundation's figures, there are 432,199 totally damaged homes and 1,462,899 partially damaged homes as a result of the onslaught of Odette.

