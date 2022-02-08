Piolo Pascual. Screengrab from the actor's Facebook page

MANILA -- Piolo Pascual is inviting the public to take part in a virtual run that aims to raise funds for survivors of super typhoon Odette.

Organized by SKY in partnership with HBO and History Channel, "Isang Daang Hakbang sa Pagtutulungan: Kapamilya Virtual Run" supports the Odette-related initiatives of ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN Foundation.

Participants can take a 100-step challenge by depositing P100 or P400 to the fundraiser's accounts and QR codes, and signing up at Run Rio with their proof of donation.

They can then share a photo or video of themselves on Facebook or Instagram doing the challenge with the hashtag #100HakbangSaPagtutulungan.

"Typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in several parts of our country. Until now, many Filipinos are still struggling and need help. Kapamilya, let us do our part and take that step," Pascual said in a statement released by ABS-CBN.

Those who want to do more than 100 steps can donate P800 or P1,200 to join the 5K or 10K Top Up Run categories. All participants, regardless of which category they choose, will receive an e-badge.

Top Up Category runners, meanwhile, will get an additional bib and personalized e-certificate.

Proceeds from the virtual run will go to ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN Foundation's "Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon: Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan" initiative, the second phase of their fund drive for the benefit of Odette survivors.

As of February 6, ABS-CBN Foundation has provided aid to 182,110 families with the help of the donations.

The "Isang Daang Hakbang Sa Pagtutulungan: Kapamilya Virtual Run" will run until February 28.

