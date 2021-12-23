ABS-CBN will stream the "Tulong-tulong sa Pag-ahon: Andito Tayo Para sa Bawat Pamilya" benefit concert across its various online platforms on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The concert hosted by Robi Domingo, Bianca Gonzalez, and Bernadette Sembrano, will kickstart an online fund raising drive to send aid to those affected by Typhoon Odette.

The concert will feature Kapamilya stars Coco Martin, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil, Jane De Leon, and Andrea Brillantes.

Kapamilya singers Angeline Quinto, Jed Madela, Jona, and Nyoy Volante will also be there, as well as new sanchors Alvin Elchico and Doris Bigornia.

Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10 housemates will also join the benefit concert, along with Gigi de Lana and the Gigi Vibes band, among other artists and celebrities.

Viewers will be able to donate using various online platforms and means such as Facebook stars, YouTube super stickers, YouTube super chat, donate buttons, and QR codes that will be flashed on their screens while Kapamilya stars entertain them.

Funds raised will be used to buy food packs containing rice, canned foods, and other immediate needs of typhoon victims. Each pack will last a family for about three days.

A relief hub has been established in Palo, Leyte with the aid of local disaster and emergency management service Radnet 5, to help make reaching victims in Southern Leyte easier.

Kapamilya stars have also helped raise awareness about ABS-CBN Foundation's relief efforts through their social media accounts.

It's Showtime host Vice Ganda donated her talent fee for December 21 to the ABS-CBN Foundation.

The "PBB Kumunity Celebrity Edition" housemates also gathered 2.6 million diamonds which they have also committed to donate to the the foundation.

ABS-CBN Foundation is currently accepting cash donations through its BDO (0039302-14711), BPI (4221-0000-27), PNB (1263-7000-4128), Gcash, Paymaya, and Paypal accounts.

For international donations, donors may visit abscbnfoundation.org or text HELP4PH to 24365 (US only).

For in-kind donations, call 34114995 to facilitate the drop-off. ABS-CBN Foundation is accepting canned goods, rice, water, blankets, and hygiene kits.